Baltimore Orioles fall to Seattle Mariners 6-5 for their fourth loss in a row

Randy Arozarena hit a two-run homer to lead off the 10th inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Mitch Garver also homered for the AL West-leading Mariners, who have won 11 of their last 14 games and, at 36-32, are tied for a season-high four games over .500.

Coby Mayo homered during a two-run ninth inning as Baltimore rallied to tie the game at 4-4. The Orioles have lost four in a row for the first time since a five-game skid from April 30 to May 4.

Arozarena hit Rico Garcia's 0-1 slider over the wall in right for his seventh home run of the season to bring around automatic runner Julio Rodríguez. Garcia (3-1) had allowed only three runs in 27 innings this season.

Seattle's Nick Davila, called up from Triple-A Tacoma, hit Blaze Alexander and yielded Leody Taveras' RBI single to open the 10th. Mayo popped out, and third baseman Patrick Wisdom threw out Alexander at home. Davila then struck out O'Neill for his first career save.

The Orioles scored two in the ninth against José A. Ferrer (1-1). After Mayo's one-out shot made it 4-3, Jeremiah Jackson singled, moved to third on Tyler O'Neill's ground-rule double and scored when he beat Ferrer's off-balance throw off Samuel Basallo's dribbler down the first-base line.

Seattle starter Logan Gilbert allowed Taveras' bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the first and needed 58 pitches to get through two innings. But the right-hander retired the last 14 batters he faced and struck out five over six innings.

Garver ripped Trevor Rogers' fastball to deep left for his third home run in the fourth inning to make it 3-1.

Rogers allowed three runs and struck out three in 5 2/3 innings.

Up next

Seattle RHP George Kirby (5-5, 4.04 ERA) faces Baltimore RHP Brandon Young (4-1, 3.47) as the four-game series continues Wednesday.