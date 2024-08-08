Baltimore Orioles' late rally falls short in 7-6 loss to Toronto Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles scored four runs in the ninth but their rally fell short in a 7-6 loss Thursday in Toronto.

Anthony Santander flew out to end the game with the tying run on base as Baltimore dropped two of three from the Blue Jays.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for the 10th time in 20 games and drove in four runs, Kevin Gausman pitched eight innings to win his fourth straight decision for Toronto.

With his Hall of Fame father watching from a private suite, Guerrero came within a single of hitting for the cycle. He opened the scoring with an RBI double off Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer in the first inning, extending his season-best hitting streak to 20 games.

Guerrero flew out to end the second, then hit a two-run homer to right field off Kremer in the fifth, his 23rd. Guerrero capped his night with an RBI triple off right-hander Bryan Baker in the sixth, his first triple of the season.

Guerrero is batting .507 (37 for 73) with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 RBIs over the course of his streak. It's the longest active streak in the majors and Guerrero's longest since a career-best 22-game hitting streak in 2022.

Colton Cowser hit a two-run home run and drove in four runs for the Orioles. Baltimore leads the majors with 179 home runs but the Orioles lost two of three in Toronto. They're 11-15 since July 9.

Gausman (10-8) came in 1-4 with a 5.35 ERA in six career starts against Baltimore, his first big-league team. He retired the first eight batters in order before walking infielder Ramón Urías. Cowser followed with a first-pitch homer, his 17th.

Santander followed with a double and Gunnar Henderson walked but Gausman got Ryan O'Hearn to ground out.

Gausman allowed two runs and three hits, retiring 16 of the final 18 batters he faced. He walked three and struck out two.

Baltimore started the ninth down 7-3 but loaded the bases with three straight hits off Zach Pop. Chad Green came on for Pop and finished for his 10th save in 10 chances.

Jackson Holliday drove in a run with a fielder's choice and Cedric Mullins hit an RBI double but Green struck out pinch hitter Eloy Jiménez.

Cowser cut it to 7-6 with a single but Green ended it by retiring Santander on a fly ball.

Kremer (4-9) allowed five runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He balked home a run in the first inning and matched a career-worst with five walks. Kremer lost for the fifth time in six starts and is winless since July 3 at Seattle.

Up Next

Orioles: RHP Zach Eflin (7-7, 4.05 ERA) is scheduled to start against his former team when Baltimore visits Tampa Bay on Friday. RHP Zack Littell (5-7, 4.06) is listed for the Rays.

Blue Jays: RHP José Berríos (9-9, 4.11 ERA) is scheduled to face Oakland RHP Mitch Spence (7-7, 4.40) on Friday night.