Watch CBS News

Baltimore Orioles hire Jared Banner as the new General Manager

The Baltimore Orioles named Jared Banner the franchise’s next General Manager. WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze talked with The Banner's sports reporter Kyle Williams about the O's new GM, whom he covered as a reporter in Chicago. Williams explains what Banner brings to Baltimore, how he will work alongside President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias and what this huge front office hire means for player development, coaching, and the future of the O's. #Orioles #BaltimoreOrioles #MLB #MLBNews
1h ago (04:11)
Videos
Baltimore Orioles hire Jared Banner as the new General Manager

Baltimore Orioles hire Jared Banner as the new General Manager

Maryland reports significant drop in teacher vacancies

Maryland reports significant drop in teacher vacancies

Baltimore Orioles name Jared Banner its new general manager

Baltimore Orioles name Jared Banner its new general manager

Jury deliberations continue in trial of man accused of starting deadly 2022 rowhome fire

Jury deliberations continue in trial of man accused of starting deadly 2022 rowhome fire

More gun violence strikes Baltimore City over the weekend

More gun violence strikes Baltimore City over the weekend

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox promises affordability

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox promises affordability

Nice, sunny weather resume this week in Maryland

Nice, sunny weather resume this week in Maryland

Baltimore leaders promise 'holistic' approach to deal with ongoing violence

Baltimore leaders promise 'holistic' approach to deal with ongoing violence

Weber's Cider Mill Farm shows CBS News Baltimore how they make their Apple Cider

Weber's Cider Mill Farm shows CBS News Baltimore how they make their Apple Cider

Around Town: Checking out the spooky Halloween pop-up experience at Power Plant Live!

Around Town: Checking out the spooky Halloween pop-up experience at Power Plant Live!

Book Club: Baltimore County Public Library is hosting several family-friendly events this October

Book Club: Baltimore County Public Library is hosting several family-friendly events this October

Bread and Butter Kitchen works with local farmers and vendors to create delicious seasonal dishes

Bread and Butter Kitchen works with local farmers and vendors to create delicious seasonal dishes

Sunshine marathon across Maryland this week

Sunshine marathon across Maryland this week

2 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at gas station in West Baltimore

2 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at gas station in West Baltimore

Multiple people shot at BP gas station in West Baltimore

Multiple people shot at BP gas station in West Baltimore

Nice fall weather sticks around this week in Maryland

Nice fall weather sticks around this week in Maryland

Multiple people injured in shooting at West Baltimore gas station

Multiple people injured in shooting at West Baltimore gas station

3 teens arrested after a string of business break-ins in Baltimore County

3 teens arrested after a string of business break-ins in Baltimore County

Several people injured in 2 separate Baltimore shootings

Several people injured in 2 separate Baltimore shootings

Nice stretch of sunny fall weather in Maryland

Nice stretch of sunny fall weather in Maryland

Experts share tips on properly winterizing your home, keep costs down

Experts share tips on properly winterizing your home, keep costs down

3 teens arrested in connection with series of burglaries since last week

3 teens arrested in connection with series of burglaries since last week

A Jemicy School event aiming to reshape public understanding of dyslexia

A Jemicy School event aiming to reshape public understanding of dyslexia

A new memorial honoring Malcolm X unveiled in Annapolis

A new memorial honoring Malcolm X unveiled in Annapolis

CBS News 24/7

CBS News 24/7

24/7 Primetime

CBS News Baltimore

CBS News Baltimore

Latest Baltimore News & Headlines

CBS News Bay Area

CBS News Bay Area

CBS News Bay Area Evening Edition

CBS News Boston

CBS News Boston

WBZ News 8pm

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Latest Chicago News & Headlines

CBS News Colorado

CBS News Colorado

CBS News Colorado 6pm

CBS News Detroit

CBS News Detroit

Latest Detroit News & Headlines

CBS News Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles 5pm

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

Latest Miami News & Headlines

CBS News Minnesota

CBS News Minnesota

Latest Minnesota News & Headlines

CBS News New York

CBS News New York

CBS News New York 8pm

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia 8pm

CBS News Pittsburgh

CBS News Pittsburgh

KDKA News 6pm

CBS News Sacramento

CBS News Sacramento

CBS13 News 5pm

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas 7pm

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue