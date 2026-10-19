Baltimore Orioles hire Jared Banner as the new General Manager The Baltimore Orioles named Jared Banner the franchise’s next General Manager. WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze talked with The Banner's sports reporter Kyle Williams about the O's new GM, whom he covered as a reporter in Chicago. Williams explains what Banner brings to Baltimore, how he will work alongside President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias and what this huge front office hire means for player development, coaching, and the future of the O's. #Orioles #BaltimoreOrioles #MLB #MLBNews More