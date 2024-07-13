Baltimore Orioles' Heston Kjerstad on injured list after struck in head by Yankees' pitch

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles rookie Heston Kjerstad was placed on the 7-day injured list after being plunked in the head by a pitch Friday evening against the New York Yankees.

Kjerstad was originally in Saturday's starting lineup before he was scratched with a concussion. Austin Hays replaced him in the lineup.

The Orioles also called up outfielder Kyle Stowers.

Kjerstad was struck in the head by a 97 mph fastball from Yankees closer Clay Holmes with one out in the ninth inning.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected after storming toward the Yankees' dugout, which led to the clearing of the benches and bullpens.

"I hope Heston's all right. Nobody ever wants to see that," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Obviously, emotional moment, two teams playing for a lot. Glad it didn't escalate too much."