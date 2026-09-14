Baltimore Orioles fan appreciation weekend to include Trey Mancini retirement ceremony

The Baltimore Orioles will host a fan appreciation weekend that will include giveaways, player interactions, and a retirement ceremony for Trey Mancini.

In a press release, the Orioles announced the event will take place Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20 during their final weekend home series of the season. The Orioles will play the Milwaukee Brewers on both days.

The weekend will include two giveaways, chances for fans to win signed items and prizes, including a full season Bird Membership that includes two tickets.

On Saturday, former infielder Trey Mancini will sign a one-day contract with the team and retire as an Oriole. There will be a special pregame ceremony for Mancini that will include former teammates, coaches, and Orioles staff.

Fans who purchase a special ticket package will receive a limited edition "F16HT" hat, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Trey Mancini Foundation, the Orioles said. Children 12 and under can participate in a kids-only autograph session -- on a first-come first-served basis -- with Mancini. Autographs will take place at the ADA platform near Section 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Other activities offered include the lineup card exchange and Kids Take the Field, during which certain children are allowed to go onto the field and interact with players.

Select fans will also get the chance to throw the ceremonial first pitch or receive batting practice passes. Some will get to be guest splashers in the splash zone, while others can participate in "Tweet Your Seat," by following the Orioles on X, where they can enter to win prizes. A total of 15,000 fans will receive the Fan's Choice T-shirt, which features a fan-voted design.

Before the game, there will be live music and photo opportunities beginning at 2:30 p.m. Baltimore native and NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman will throw out the first pitch.

After the game on Saturday, children ages 4 to 12 years-old can run the bases on the field as part of Kids Run the Bases.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. on Sunday, where 10,000 fans will receive an Orioles Team Poster. Live music and photo opportunities begin once the gates open. This will be the last time children will be able to participate in autograph sessions with players. The session is reserved for children 12 years and under.

For more details on Fan Appreciation Week and Trey Mancini's retirement ceremony, fans can visit Orioles.com/FanAppreciation.