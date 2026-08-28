Trey Mancini to retire as an Oriole on Sept. 19 in Baltimore

Former Major League Baseball (MLB) player Trey Mancini will retire as a Baltimore Oriole during a ceremony on Sept. 19 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the Orioles and Mancini announced on Friday.

The first baseman and outfielder will be honored at the ballpark in a "momentous occasion as Mancini is honored in a slate of pregame celebrations," the announcement said.

Earlier this month, Mancini -- who was the AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 for his return from colon cancer -- announced his retirement from MLB after his latest comeback lasted five games with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 34-year-old Mancini agreed to a minor league contract with the Angels in February, a deal that included an invitation to major league spring training. Mancini hit .273 with six homers, 29 RBIs and three steals for Triple-A Salt Lake this year.

The right-handed batter had three hits in his first major league game since 2023 playing first base in a 5-4 loss to the Houston Astros in 10 innings. Mancini's final major league appearance was June 14, and he was designated for assignment on June 17.

"I am blessed to have made a home in the Orioles organization for 10 years, win a World Series in Houston, play for the Cubs in Chicago (I wish I played better for you guys), and make it back up to the MLB with the Angels," Mancini wrote as he left MLB. He also thanked the Reds, Marlins and Diamondbacks.

Mancini was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2020, discovered after undergoing routine blood work as part of his yearly physical at Spring Training. He missed the entire season while undergoing treatment. His cancer went into remission later that year, allowing him to return to the Orioles and earn American League Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2021.

In support of his battle in 2020, the Orioles produced "F16HT" T-shirts to benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance Patient and Family Support Services, with proceeds exceeding $80,000.

The Orioles announced that as an homage to his courageous battle and comeback, fans can purchase a special ticket package for the Sept. 19 game that includes a game ticket and a limited-edition hat with the iconic "F16HT" logo.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Trey Mancini Foundation, which works to support those who are facing food insecurity, illness, and hardships. A limited number of special ticket packages start at $33, excluding fees, and can be purchased at Orioles.com/Mancini. Regular tickets to the game can be purchased at Orioles.com/Mancini.

"As part of the pregame festivities, Mancini and the Orioles will be joined by former teammates, coaches, staff members, medical professionals, and others who played an impactful role in Mancini's storied life. Mancini will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch," the Orioles said.