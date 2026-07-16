Baltimore Orioles to open 2027 season in Tampa, home opener set for March 31

The Baltimore Orioles are scheduled to open the 2027 season at Tampa Bay before hosting the Toronto Blue Jays in the home opener.

The Orioles' schedule was released on Thursday, highlighted by eight Interleague opponents at Camden Yards and 13 home weekend series.

Their first homestand starts on March 31 with two games against Toronto ahead of a weekend series against the Detroit Tigers.

The Orioles will play 13 weekend home series, including three AL East rivals in Tampa Bay, Boston, and the New York Yankees. They will also host the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Cincinnati Reds.

The Orioles will play six games against the Washington Nationals -- a series in Washington and a series in Baltimore.

The home schedule also includes a game against the Chicago White Sox on Mother's Day, a game against the New York Mets on Memorial Day, and a game against Tampa Bay on Labor Day.