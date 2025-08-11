Baltimore groups hand out resources in Park Heights community in aftermath of mass shooting

Community organizations walked door to door handing out information on resources in Baltimore's Park Heights community, two days after a 38-year-old man was killed and five others were injured in a mass shooting.

Police said 38-year-old Jerome Michael Coateson was shot and later died at the hospital. Among the five gunshot victims was a 5-year-old girl, who police say was shot in the hand. The other victims range in age from 23 to 52.

An $8,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

On Monday, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety & Engagement (MONSE), We Our Us, and Safe Streets walked from Park Heights Avenue to the intersection of Queensberry and Spaulding avenues. That's where police responded to the shooting around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 9.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive and find the suspects.

"We cannot tolerate people getting killed in our city. We cannot tolerate children being hurt in our city," said Brandon Wilson, who works with We Our Us. "We have to go to them where they at in their space, let them know we have jobs, we have substance abuse treatment. You don't have to stand on the corner and sell drugs or die. That's just not the way of life. So, we just offer them hope."

Park Heights residents react to shooting

Some residents told WJZ they feel like they've been forgotten about by city leaders.

Several neighbors who spoke off-camera said they have lived in the community for decades, and they just want it to be safe.

One person said they were sitting on their front porch when they heard the gunfire. Another said they no longer feel safe sitting outside after sunset. Other neighbors call the shooting sad but say violence can happen anywhere.

Homicide Detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.