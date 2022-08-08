Baltimore officer & man identified in in-custody death case

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General's Office has identified the man who died last Thursday in the custody of Baltimore Police, as well as the officer involved in his death.

The man who died was identified as 57-year-old Eugene Douglas, of Baltimore. He was allegedly bound by the wrists and legs during what officials called a medical emergency and died shortly after.

The involved officer was been identified as Baltimore Police Officer Gregory Vilchez, a 7.5-year veteran assigned to the Operations Bureau, the Attorney General's Office said.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General's Office is investigating the incident.

Officers responded at 11:15 a.m. to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for a reported overdose, police said, where they found Douglas in the middle of the street in "medical distress."

Police said the man was being restrained by a bystander when they arrived, and that a second bystander administered Narcan - an emergency overdose treatment.

An officer - now identified as Vilchez - handcuffed the man to restrain him when medics arrived, police said Thursday. The Attorney General's Office added Friday that the officer also bound his legs.

When medics were treating the man, he became unconscious, police said, which is when medics began life-saving measures. Douglas was taken into an ambulance, where police allege the restraints were removed.

Douglas was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Attorney General's Office said the officer's body camera was on during the incident. An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the man's cause and manner of death.

The IID was formed in 2021 as an independent investigative unit in response to legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly. The unit is tasked with investigating all deaths involving law enforcement officers in Maryland.