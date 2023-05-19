Baltimore nonprofit finds that high-poverty housing exacerbates asthma in children

BALTIMORE -- A study conducted by Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership has found that high-poverty housing makes asthma worse in children.

"There were 123 children enrolled in the study between the ages of five and 17 and all of those children were asthmatic," Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership Managing Director Operations and Program Evaluation Pete Cimbolic said.

Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership is a nonprofit that works to provide better housing for low-income families.

They studied the same group of kids before and after the organization moved them out of high-poverty housing into better living situations.

"The results of this study show that the asthma symptoms, exacerbations of asthma, saw significant reductions from their pre-move neighborhood to their post-move neighborhood," Cimbolic said. "A lot of that had to do with—surprisingly—the stress the parents were under."

Gov. Wes Moore declared May asthma awareness month. The state health department is working to educate citizens about the disease.

According to the state, one in 13 people have asthma. Every year, thousands of people are sent to hospitals in Maryland because of it, and the state found that Black children in Maryland have almost five times the rate of asthma-related hospital visits than white children.

Baltimore Regional Housing Partnership is calling on the community to recognize the importance of not only reducing asthma attacks but also finding better housing for lower-income families.

"This study adds to a growing volume of evidence that programs like these work, and they have growing long-term impacts and benefits for children," Cimbolic said.

The state is encouraging families to have an asthma action plan to help manage asthma symptoms.

The state also offers home visits for families with children who have asthma.