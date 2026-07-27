West Baltimore residents voice concerns resurfacing and street redesign project

West Baltimore residents voiced concerns about a planned Baltimore Department of Transportation (BDOT) resurfacing and street redesign project along North Dukeland Street.

The project would repave North Dukeland Street from Liberty Heights Avenue to Gwynns Falls Parkway, while adding Complete Streets improvements, including narrower travel lanes, curb extensions and bike lanes designed to improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and transit users.

Many residents said they support safer streets but questioned why they were not involved earlier in the planning process.

"We are not at the table, but we are on the plate," one resident told transportation officials.

Others questioned who would benefit from the proposed bike lanes and expressed concerns about losing on-street parking and increased traffic congestion.

"Why didn't you come to the community on the front end before you decided to do this?" another resident asked.

Transportation officials said the project is part of the city's Complete Streets program, which evaluates every resurfacing project for safety improvements. Because North Dukeland Street is identified in Baltimore's 2017 Separated Bike Master Plan, the corridor is also slated to receive additional multimodal infrastructure.

"We are thinking about building out a network so you can get to all parts of the city safely and easily," a DOT official said. "Right now, we have a network that works for cars in this city, but we are seeking to see that it works for walking and biking and rolling."

DOT officials acknowledged the proposed changes could slow vehicle traffic, saying that is one of the project's intended safety outcomes.

"There are certainly instances where making those corrections, those safety upgrades, result in slower vehicle traffic," a transportation official said. "Slower vehicle traffic is, in some ways, the goal of some of these projects."

Residents repeatedly said they wanted a greater role in shaping the final design before construction begins.

"We understand exactly what you said and what you want to do, but when you go back to the table, you have a lot of representatives in here that should be at the table with you," one attendee said.

DOT officials said the meeting was intended to gather that feedback before the project reaches its final design.

"What we are trying to have a conversation about are some of the exact concerns that you're bringing up," a DOT representative said. "Some concerns about parking, some concerns about access. We want to make sure that as we continue to move these plans to the final stage that we are mitigating the negative externalities."

According to the department, the project will also include updated crosswalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps, daylighting at intersections and curb extensions intended to improve visibility, accessibility, and pedestrian safety.

Officials say the improvements will also enhance access to Hanlon Park, where sidewalks are incomplete and pedestrian connections are limited.

The project is located in City Council District 7 and is intended to better connect neighborhoods near schools and parks.

Construction is expected to begin as early as spring 2027, though officials said it could be delayed until fall 2028.

The Mayor's Office is also scheduled to hold a virtual Bicycle Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.