Baltimore neighborhoods unite for National Night Out celebrations focused on safety, community

Families, community organizations, law enforcement officials, and elected leaders gathered across Baltimore on Tuesday for National Night Out, an annual event focused on strengthening relationships between residents and promoting public safety.

The event featured food, music, school supply giveaways, and community activities while encouraging residents to stay involved in efforts to make their neighborhoods safer.

At the Kennedy Krieger Institute's Greenspring campus, the Baltimore Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. hosted one of the city's largest celebrations.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined residents and community leaders to emphasize the importance of collaboration in reducing violence and building stronger communities.

"Support your neighborhood because, remember, that's where you live, and it's only as good as you make it," one attendee said.

The event came one day after a 14-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was injured in a shooting in West Baltimore, highlighting the ongoing challenges officials say remain despite recent progress in reducing violent crime.

"Progress requires this — everybody collaborating, everybody working together, and everyone focusing on a singular mission," Moore said. "That mission is very clear: Leave no one behind."

Scott said Baltimore continues to see significant reductions in violence but stressed that continued community involvement remains critical.

"We all have to keep working, keep pushing, ignoring the noise, ignoring the haters," Scott said. "Baltimore is seen around the country as the standard for how to reduce violence in a city."

After years of recording more than 300 homicides annually, Baltimore saw a sharp decline in violence last year.

City officials said the trend has continued this year, with Baltimore on pace for another reduction in violent crime.

Scott said the first seven months of 2026 marked the safest start to a year on record for the city.

With the school year approaching and families facing rising costs, organizers also distributed free backpacks, books, and other school supplies to children who attended the event.