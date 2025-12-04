Baltimore kicks off holidays with 54th-annual Washington Monument Lighting

A long-standing Baltimore holiday tradition was renewed on Thursday with the annual lighting of the city's Washington Monument in Mount Vernon.

Thousands braved the chilly temperatures for the 54th version of the ceremony, which marks the unofficial start of Baltimore's holiday season.

The monument is lit up with 12,800 bulbs.

"We are out here to celebrate the Mount Vernon lighting ceremony," said visitor Delvon Jones. "It's the festivities as well as the great hot chocolate."

"It's the monument lighting, it's the place to be," added Patti Gavin. "I come to this every year that I am in town. The entertainment is killer, and it's beautiful."

Performances, vendors highlight Washington Monument Lighting

Baltimore celebrated the Washington Monument lighting with caroling, food, and other performances, as well as a fireworks spectacular.

There were performances by The Baltimore School for the Arts, The Peabody Brass Ensemble, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Orchkids Brass Band, The Emmanuel Choir, the Morgan State University Choir, and Allison Bailey, from the Broadway Musical "Wicked."

"It was great," said Liz Pastes. "The bands were really good, it has been so fun."

"The food was so good, the music is good, and it is so fun," said Maddie.