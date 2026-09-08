Baltimore mother pleads guilty in fentanyl overdose death of 1-year-old son

A 29-year-old Baltimore mother pleaded guilty in connection with the death of her 1-year-old son, who overdosed on fentanyl he ingested inside the family home.

Brooke Houck, 29, of Curtis Bay, pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a minor, first- and second-degree child abuse and reckless endangerment.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 20, 2026.

Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said Houck's son was living in deplorable conditions with drugs within his reach.

"As parents, it is our duty to shield and protect our children, who rely on our care to keep them safe," Leitess said. "Not only was Landon living in deplorable conditions, but his mother put her addiction ahead of his well-being by actively purchasing, using, and leaving drugs within his reach. Her selfish actions highlight how addiction not only affects users but also those most vulnerable around them."

Anne Arundel County police responded July 21, 2024, to a home in the 8100 block of Holly Road in Curtis Bay, where Landon was found unresponsive and not breathing.

The toddler was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Landon died from a fentanyl overdose.

Houck told officers that she had been watching a movie for about two hours when she found Landon face down and not breathing. She told police she had recently relapsed on drugs and that her son may have found an empty drug capsule.

Houck also admitted to police that she brought the drugs into the home.

Her husband, Nathan Houck, pleaded guilty to child neglect in October 2025. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but 18 months suspended, and was ordered to complete a drug treatment program.