Baltimore mother indicted after 6 children found unattended in unsanitary home, officials say

A Baltimore woman accused of leaving her six children alone in unsanitary conditions has been indicted on charges of child abuse, neglect and reckless endangerment.

Teonna Brown, 34, was arrested earlier this month after six children, ages 1 to 9, were found unattended inside a rental home on East Monument Street in poor living conditions.

According to investigators, the children appeared "malnourished and displayed apparent signs consistent with neglect."

The Baltimore Police Department said the children, ages 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 9, were placed in the care of Child Protective Services and/or a family member after being evaluated at Johns Hopkins Pediatrics.

Maryland law makes it a crime to leave a child under the age of 8 without supervision by a reliable person who is at least 13 years old.

During a court appearance, Brown's attorney said she has struggled with over-the-counter medication and substance abuse.

"It's been a difficult six months," the attorney said.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren learned Brown had previously failed to appear in court on an assault warrant issued in March 2026.

Brown's attorney said she was recently stabbed while trying to protect her children when her car was taken.

Brown is being held without bond.

A judge said he believed Brown would likely fail to appear for another court hearing if she were released. The judge also said he considered her a threat to public safety.