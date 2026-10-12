Baltimore mother arrested in connection with death of severely malnourished two-month-old son

A Baltimore woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her two-month-old son, who officials said died due to complications from severe dehydration, malnourishment and a head injury.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) responded to a call of a non-breathing infant, identified as Malik Woodard, at the intersection of Loch Raven Blvd. at around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, said a BPD statement. Emergency workers from the Baltimore City Fire Department initially worked on the victim by performing CPR.

The child, identified as Malik Woodard, was then transported to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics for treatment. Despite medical efforts carried out at the hospital, the boy was pronounced dead.

BPD homicide detectives were notified because the death was considered suspicious and they initiated an investigation.

Officers spoke to the infant's great-grandmother, who told them that she had checked on the child because he appeared to be crying abnormally and seemed to be struggling to breathe, according to charging documents sent to CBS News Baltimore.

The great-grandmother told detectives she informed the infant's mother, 20-year-old Taylor Williams, about what had happened, but she told the great-grandmother to leave the room.

Williams told investigators that between 10 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. she briefly went to the bathroom and then returned to find her son unresponsive. The mother reported no preexisting medical conditions for the child. She said she sought help from a passing motorist, called 911 and performed CPR until EMS personnel arrived.

The medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy on June 22 and determined that the infant died from complications of severe dehydration and malnourishment. A head injury was also identified that caused brain hemorrhaging.

Williams was arrested Oct. 5 in the 300 block of Kane Street and has been charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death.

Medical records revealed that the child had gained just 50 grams between his birth on June 9 and his death on Aug. 31.