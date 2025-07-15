Watch CBS News
Local News

21-year-old woman missing for nearly a week in Baltimore found alive, a friend says

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
Read Full Bio
Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

A 21-year-old woman who had been reported missing out of Northwest Baltimore for nearly a week was found alive, according to her friend.

Alayia Berry's friend confirmed to WJZ that she was found on Tuesday and was taken to the hospital, where she was met by her family.

Berry was reportedly last seen around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 10.

Missing persons posters were shared in the Catonsville area, in Baltimore County, where police and community members were searching near a trail.

The Black and Missing Foundation said Berry's phone was recovered in a field.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.