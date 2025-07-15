21-year-old woman missing for nearly a week in Baltimore found alive, a friend says

A 21-year-old woman who had been reported missing out of Northwest Baltimore for nearly a week was found alive, according to her friend.

Alayia Berry's friend confirmed to WJZ that she was found on Tuesday and was taken to the hospital, where she was met by her family.

Berry was reportedly last seen around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 10.

Missing persons posters were shared in the Catonsville area, in Baltimore County, where police and community members were searching near a trail.

The Black and Missing Foundation said Berry's phone was recovered in a field.