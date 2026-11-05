Baltimore mayor signs bill targeting unsafe rental properties, landlord fraud

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott signed a rental licensing reform bill Thursday aimed at protecting renters from unsafe living conditions and holding landlords accountable.

The Rental Dwelling Health and Safety Enforcement Act, also known as Council Bill 25-0141, is designed to ensure all rental properties are properly licensed and landlords comply with health and safety standards.

"All Baltimoreans deserve to have a safe, healthy, up to code place to call home in our city," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The legislation also addresses fraud in the rental licensing process and creates new enforcement mechanisms for properties that repeatedly violate housing codes.

"This was passed unanimously because every single one of us and every single one of us in our districts get complaints about people not living in decent conditions," said Councilwoman Odette Ramos, the bill's lead sponsor. "My colleagues were very helpful in this bill as well. Not just passing it but being part of the discussions."

"There's people that have been living with mold, living with no heat," Ramos said. "Nobody deserves that."

The Rental Dwelling Health and Safety Enforcement Act builds on the Strengthening Renters Safety Act, which was passed by the City Council last term.

"Both of these bills will specifically focus on multi-family buildings that have repeatedly broken the rules, including violations for inspections," Scott said.

Some provisions of the new law take effect immediately, while others will not take effect until Dec. 31, 2027.

What changes immediately?

Several provisions took effect when Scott signed the legislation Thursday, including:

Applies to all rental properties: The law expands coverage beyond properties with more than 20 units.

Creates rental licensing receivership: The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) can take the most egregious housing code and rental law violators to court. A judge could appoint a receiver to bring a property up to code and sell it to a new owner.

Creates a path out of Priority Dwelling designation: Properties can be removed from the designation if all violations are addressed within 90 days and the owner submits a management and maintenance plan, along with meeting other DHCD requirements.

Allows license revocation: A rental license can be revoked if a landlord uses intimidation or extortion tactics.

Expands tenant complaints: Tenants can file complaints outside the 311 system when they suspect a rental license was obtained fraudulently. The commissioner must respond to those complaints in writing.

Changes the appeals process: Complainants must first pursue an administrative appeal before filing a judicial appeal.

What changes in December 2027?

Additional provisions will take effect on Dec. 31, 2027, including: