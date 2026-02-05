Baltimore cracks down on unsafe apartment conditions with newly enacted law

Baltimore is cracking down on unsafe apartment conditions with the newly enacted Strengthening Renter's Safety (SRS) Act.

The measure, which was passed by the council in September 2024, took effect in Jan. 1, 2026. It aims to hold landlords accountable and make housing data available to potential renters.

"Our concern is for our most vulnerable residents who are being taken advantage of," said Council President Zeke Cohen.

Baltimore apartment code violations

The council visited multiple sites around the city, revealing widespread code violations in large apartment complexes.

"What I saw in some of those buildings was appalling," Cohen said. "Broken elevators and HVAC systems, rats and roaches, mold and mildew, multiple unabated violations and 311 reports with no real consequences."

Councilmembers said the findings from the inspections informed the development of the SRS Act.

On Thursday, Cohen said Hanover Square Apartments was an example of the types of conditions that prompted the measure. Residents in the apartment have complained about elevator failures, leaks, pest infestations, electrical problems, and delayed responses from maintenance, according to the council.

Increasing protections for renters

The SRS Act bolsters accountability measures for landlords and takes steps to increase protections for renters. Landlords who do not correct their violations could have their licenses revoked.

"This is not an anti-landlord bill," Cohen said. "This bill will target landlords that are not fixing their properties."

The measure defines buildings with repeated or serious code violations as Priority Dwellings. According to Cohen, Hanover Square Apartments is one of 36 other buildings on the first list of Priority Dwellings.

Under the measure, Priority Dwellings must undergo more frequent inspections. The city's Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is required to share the inspection data online.

The measure also requires that rental listings include valid license numbers, which are also shared online.

Under the SRS Act, renters receive a copy of the license and inspection report before they sign or renew a lease.

The measure further prevents license transfers, so a new inspection is conducted every time the building changes operators.

The act also prevents retaliation against tenants who report unlawful or unsafe conditions.