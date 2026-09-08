Baltimore Mayor Scott addresses city's rise in sleep-related infant deaths

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined other city officials Tuesday in addressing a rise in sleep-related infant deaths in the city and providing tips for parents to avoid the problem.

Scott told a press conference that last year, the city reported a total of 11 sleep-related infant deaths. But so far this year, the rate is already at 11, with about four months left to go.

"We have to do better for our babies," Scott said. "Education I believe is a very big part of that. My message to all Baltimore is very simple, learn the "ABCDs" of safe sleep." He explained what each letter referenced in terms of the best way to place babies for sleep: "alone, on their back, in a crib, and don't smoke."

During the news conference, Scott and Dr. Michelle Taylor, the city's Commissioner of Health, demonstrated safe infant sleep practices using the "ABCDs" of safe sleep.

The Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD) noted the "concerning increase" in sleep-related infant deaths so far this year. Officials said that about 74% of the cases involved co-sleeping, where a parent or guardian shares a bed with their infant.

Working together can save babies

"As a father, I know firsthand how important safe sleep is -- and I also know that keeping our babies safe cannot be up to parents alone," Scott said.

"It takes all of us working together: aunts and uncles, grandparents, siblings, cousins, neighbors, and friends. I encourage everybody to get informed about the ABCDs of safe sleep, share information with those around you, and take advantage of the resources we have available, including through B'more for Healthy Babies."

B'more for Healthy Babies is a Baltimore City program that aims to reduce infant and maternal mortality through improved coordination and communication about all maternal and child health supports, a city press release said.

These include prenatal care, safe sleep promotion, early intervention, WIC, family support, coordinated community health services and more. Officials said that since its launch in 2009, the program has reduced Baltimore's infant mortality rate by 35% and decreased the Black-white disparity in infant mortality rates by 37%.

Residents can learn more about the B'more for Healthy Babies program at www.healthybabiesbaltimore.com.