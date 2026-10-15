Watch Live: Signing of smoke shops "padlock law" by Baltimore Mayor Scott

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott signs the city's "padlock" law that authorizes police to shut smoke shops that repeatedly violate current regulations by selling unlicensed cannabis or controlled dangerous substances.

Baltimore's City Council approved the measure late last month.

Under the bill, the Baltimore Police Department can seek an abatement order from the Office of Administrative Hearings for any business that receives two citations for illegally selling cannabis or a controlled dangerous substance.

After an administrative hearing, the office can issue a proposed abatement order that could include padlocking the business as a nuisance. BPD would then have 15 days to abate the nuisance.

The Office of Administrative Hearings is an independent state agency that provides an impartial forum to resolve contested disputes involving citizens, businesses and Maryland state agencies.