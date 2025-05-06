Baltimore Mayor Scott to host town hall to discuss FY26 budget

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott is hosting a town hall meeting to discuss the city's planned budget for fiscal year 2026.

The preliminary budget includes what Scott says is the largest capital project investment the city has seen in two decades - a 56 percent spike.

Mayor Scott seeks to tackle longstanding community issues

Scott says he wants to direct money toward long-neglected issues, including eliminating vacant homes, improving city parks, and constructing new schools.

The proposal dedicates nearly $7 million to expanding the city's Youth Works summer job program. The mayor said the goal is to help keep teens engaged and off the streets. More than $1 billion is earmarked for public safety, including efforts to tackle crime and enforce parking restrictions.

Scott's budget plan allocates $346.4 million to community development, with an additional $1.5 million for the mayor's $3 billion vacant housing effort. That funding will also cover Bmore FAST, a new initiative designed to improve the city's property permitting process.

Federal cuts pose challenges for Baltimore City

While income tax rates will remain unchanged, the city remains heavily reliant on revenue from income taxes and federal funding. Scott acknowledged that future funding from the federal government could be uncertain, depending on potential cuts from the Trump administration.

Last month, Baltimore City Public Schools said it was tapping into a "rainy day" fund to compensate for the loss of federal funding. The funding in question was part of a $360 million reimbursement that was rescinded by the Trump administration despite being previously allocated for Maryland schools.

City budget officials project an $8 million deficit by the end of the fiscal year in June. The city already issued a spending freeze more than a month ago for several agencies, including police, fire, sheriff, and the recreation and parks department.

Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on the budget plans during the town hall meeting at Coppin State University. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.