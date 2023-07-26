Baltimore Mayor Scott, Acting Police Commissioner Worley to hold community engagement meetings

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley are conducting a series of public conversations.

The public will get the opportunity to meet and ask Acting Commissioner Worley questions. Worley, a Baltimore native, was nominated by the mayor to be the next Baltimore Police Commissioner.

Baltimore, we need your voice.



Starting August 8th, join me and the@BaltimorePolice Department for a series of public conversations with our next Police Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/bUImz1YqFM — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) July 26, 2023

According to the Mayor's Office, these town hall-style meetings – in conjunction with numerous roundtables with City Councilmembers, community leaders, and organizations – will provide community members from across Baltimore the opportunity to meet with Acting Commissioner Worley, hear his vision for the future of BPD, and voice their concerns about public safety issues.

"Ensuring Baltimoreans have this opportunity to meet with and hear from the Acting Police Commissioner is a critical part of this process," said Mayor Scott. "These community meetings are designed to ensure Baltimoreans in every part of the city are able to take the opportunity – both in-person or virtually – to connect with Acting Commissioner Worley, hear directly from him, and share with him their concerns about public safety in our city. These meetings are a vitally important step needed to help Baltimore residents build trust and a direct relationship with Acting Commissioner Worley."

There will be a series of seven community meetings in various parts of the City, including one virtual meeting, and two Telephone Town Halls, with one specifically catered to older adults.

The schedule includes:

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, 10 am

Telephone Town Hall for Older Adults

Dial-in info to come, please RSVP at the link below to receive updates directly.

Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023, 7 pm - 8:30 pm

Virtual Community Meeting

To be streamed on: Facebook.com/MayorBMScott

Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, 6 pm - 8 pm

The Lord's Church

5010 Park Heights Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21215

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, 6 pm - 8 pm

Shake & Bake Family Fun Center

1601 Pennsylvania Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21217

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, 6 pm - 8 pm

National Federation of the Blind

200 E. Wells Street

Baltimore, MD 21230

Monday Aug. 28, 2023, 6 pm - 7:30 pm

Telephone Town Hall

Dial-in info to come, please RSVP at the link below to receive updates directly.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Greater Paradise Christian Center

2900 E. Oliver Street

Baltimore, MD 21213

To RSVP, please visit: bit.ly/baltcitymeet0823 or call 311.

A telephone Town Hall will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8 and from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 28.

A virtual event will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9.

You can RSVP at this link.