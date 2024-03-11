Baltimore mayor calls on police to crack down on speeders, reckless drivers

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's mayor and police commissioner say speeding and reckless driving are out of control in the city.

But soon, officers will be cracking down and stopping drivers solely for traffic violations.

The sheriff's office says it issued more than a dozen citations in one evening from people getting off or getting on the JFX.

Mayor Brandon Scott told WJZ he is fed up with reckless driving.

Now, officers will be directed to monitor and pull over those speeding and driving recklessly.

"It is overdue," Baltimore resident Michael Johnson said. "It is very much needed. It is dangerous out here."

Johnson says the streets of Baltimore are filled with out-of-control drivers.

"The level of speeding and the level of red-light running is just really out of control at this point," Johnson said. "I'm surprised there haven't been more accidents and more deaths in how people have been driving."

Johnson supports the move by Baltimore Police to crack down and pull more people over who break the law.

Along Falls Road and The Avenue, the sheriff's office said that on March 1, it issued 13 citations and arrested a person within a few hours.

"I live in the city and I drive in the city and I have never seen it as bad as it is right now," Johnson said.

Mayor Brandon Scott told WJZ the personally called for more enforcement.

"Roughly 1,922 people are driving like traffic laws are optional," Scott said. "I see what happens on our red-light cameras when the lights have been red for five, 10, 15 seconds and people are just blowing through. I see the accidents that happen. We saw that horrific accident that happened a few weeks ago on Bel Air Road. People have to start driving the right way and BPD is going to be out there to enforce traffic laws."

Recent incidents include the deaths of a grandmother and grandchild on Bel Air Road.

Also, a good Samaritan was struck and fell off an elevated portion of I-395 while trying to help a disabled driver.

In that case, police say the suspect was traveling more than 100 mph and was drunk more than three times the legal limit.

Police say they're hoping this will curb road rage.

Last month, a woman was arrested after police said she shot at a fellow driver on Redwood Street in downtown Baltimore before fleeing and opening fire on an off-duty police officer.

"When you're walking, do you have to watch your back? Yes, you do," said Blanche, a Baltimore resident. "And you have to make sure there's no traffic coming because they don't worry if you're in the street. They'll speed up and blow the horn for you to move."

Blanche says she is fed up too.

WJZ spoke with her as she walked along the 1600 block of North Monroe Street.

During a crackdown there on Valentine's Day, sheriff's deputies issued numerous citations, recovered a stolen car and arrested one person for driving on a suspended license.

"They haven't been stopping people very often for speeding. I don't know why," Blanche said. "Senior citizens have gotten hit. They don't respect the crossing guards. It's terrible. They fly up and down here."

Police will be cracking down despite the limitations of a severe shortage of officers.

The Baltimore Police Department remains short by roughly 500 positions.