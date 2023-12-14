Man charged with DUI in high-speed crash that killed good samaritan on I-395 bridge in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged with drunk driving in connection with a high-speed crash on I-395 in Baltimore that killed a good samaritan in August, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said.

Latrell Sanders, a 28-year-old man from Windsor Mill, was allegedly driving 101 miles per hour when he crashed into a stopped car on the ramp from southbound I-395 to southbound I-95, police said.

That crash sent 50-year-old Robert Horne of Smithsburg over the roadway barrier into the water below. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Horne stopped and exited his car to help the driver of a disabled vehicle. He allegedly used multiple warning lights to alert other drivers of the stopped cars on the ramp's left shoulder and partially in the left lane.

Sanders was served with a warrant Wednesday morning at the Jennifer Road Detention Center, police said. He is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, manslaughter by vehicle and related offenses.

Earl Brown, Horne's former coworker, previously told WJZ Horne's final actions summed up his unselfish nature.

"That's normally Horne to always stop and pull over, I don't care where he at," Brown told WJZ. "He always try to help somebody."

He also said Horne was always pleasant and friendly.

"Mr. Horn was a bright, intelligent young man and he's always friendly and very helpful," Brown said.