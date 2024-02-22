Baltimore student, church helping community heal in wake of crash that killed adult and child

BALTIMORE -- After a tragic crash happened right in its front yard, a northeast Baltimore church wants to help the community heal.

A high school student who witnessed the moments before the crash happened also wants to do her part to help.

Investigators are still putting the pieces together from Wednesday's deadly crash on the 3500 block of Belair Road.

Units responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m., according to Baltimore City Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright. He said investigators believe one car hit three others.

Spoke with a high school student who was on her way to school when yesterday's deadly crash on Belair Rd happened.



She, as well as the church this crash happened at, are wanting to help the neighborhood heal from this tragedy. I'll share how starting at 5 @wjz pic.twitter.com/xDEvX8Bf6X — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) February 22, 2024

An adult and child in a red SUV ended up dying. Another child from that car, as well as two other people, were taken to area hospitals.

Their conditions are still not known at this time.

Claudia Gray drives along that part of Belair Road every day to get to The Catholic High School.

Nothing usually happens, she said, but Wednesday's crash has now marred her school route with tragedy.

"There's a red Chevy zooming down the wrong side of the road, like really, really fast," Gray recalled. "I see them go past two lights and then swerve into the right lane. Then I see the car flipping in the air."

The crash unfolded right in front of the Shrine of the Little Flower Roman Catholic Church. Father Patrick Carrion said fellow pastor, Father Evan Ponton, was getting things ready for mass when the crash happened.

Ponton sprang into action.

"He saw there was a child in the back that was alive. He got that child out, then saw there was a child in the street," Carrion said. "He came back [in the church] and covered that child with one of our altar cloths."

In partnership with Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, the church was already planning to host a pancake breakfast on Saturday.

But, in light of the tragedy, they're now aiming to share more than food.

"Let's make this an effort to bring everybody in who wants to come and just mourn together," Carrion said. "Share their stories, their grief -- the church will be open during that time, so people can come and pray."

Gary, as well as her other classmates who witnessed the crash, are also getting their school to partner on the event.

However, even after Saturday, Gary said they plan to continue being there for the community, especially the victims.

"We're trying to figure out how we can go visit or something to get to know [the other child victim], try to help him because this is a devastating thing," she said.

The pancake breakfast starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Shrine of the Little Flower Roman Catholic Church, everyone is welcome to attend.