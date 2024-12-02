Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to be sworn in Tuesday for rare second term

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will be sworn in on Tuesday for a rare second full term in office.

Scott's inauguration ceremony will be at noon at the Murphy Fine Arts Center at Morgan State University. He will be the first Baltimore mayor to start a second term in 20 years.

The previous two-term Baltimore mayor was Martin O'Malley, from 1999 to 2007, before he became Maryland's governor. He was reelected in 2004.

Scott, a Democrat, became Baltimore's mayor in December 2020 after defeating Republican candidate Shannon Wright.

How we got here

Last May, Scott defeated former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon in the primaries. Then, in November, Scott defeated Wright in the general election.

Scott said his goal is to keep violent crime down, continue battling the vacant housing crisis, and focus on young Baltimore residents.

"I am deeply humbled and grateful to the residents of Baltimore for granting me the opportunity to continue serving them as Mayor of Baltimore," Scott said. "As we have said from the beginning of this race -- the work is not done, and this victory is a mandate to double down on our efforts to keep building Baltimore's renaissance and make our city into the best version of itself."

Mayor Scott speaks with WJZ

Mayor Scott spoke with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren about his challenges and successes in Baltimore City through his first four years.

Scott touted the historic reductions in murders and shootings. As of Monday morning, 185 people have been killed this year compared to 243 at this time last year. There have been 392 non-fatal shootings compared to 590 at this time in 2023.

"For me, this is not a cause to celebrate but a cause to acknowledge that progress because those are hundreds of lives saved," Scott said.

Scott also addressed juvenile crime, which is up for carjackings and robberies.

Baltimore City is also working through the on-the-job deaths of Department of Public Works employees Ronald Silver II and Timothy Cartwell.

And, after voters passed an initiative to allow redevelopment along the Inner Harbor, Harborplace could once again be a tourist attraction.

"The referendum showed Baltimoreans saw through all the noise and know what's best for Baltimore—and that's for the Inner Harbor to have a new birth and a new version of itself," Scott said.