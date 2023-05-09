Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott lifts mask mandate in City Hall

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore mayor lifts face mask mandate in City Hall
Baltimore mayor lifts face mask mandate in City Hall 00:48

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Tuesday the lifting of the COVID-19 mask mandate in City Hall.

The mayor said he made the decision after consulting with the city's health commissioner.

Masking is now optional, but not required inside the building, which includes the Board of Estimates room.

"With this announcement, we take one more step towards returning City business to a state of normalcy after a long and difficult chapter in our history," said Mayor Scott.

The indoor mask mandate in Baltimore City was lifted on March 1, 2022.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 10:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.