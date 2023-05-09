Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott lifts mask mandate in City Hall

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Tuesday the lifting of the COVID-19 mask mandate in City Hall.

The mayor said he made the decision after consulting with the city's health commissioner.

Masking is now optional, but not required inside the building, which includes the Board of Estimates room.

"With this announcement, we take one more step towards returning City business to a state of normalcy after a long and difficult chapter in our history," said Mayor Scott.

The indoor mask mandate in Baltimore City was lifted on March 1, 2022.