What time do Maryland polls open and close for the 2024 primary? Key voting hours to know

What to know ahead of the Maryland Primary Election

What to know ahead of the Maryland Primary Election

What to know ahead of the Maryland Primary Election

BALTIMORE -- Registered voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for Maryland's 2024 primary elections.

Candidates for both local and state races will be on the ballot.

Mayor Brandon Scott is running against former mayor Sheila Dixon and businessman Bob Wallace for the mayoral seat.

Democrats Nick Mosby, Zeke Cohen, Shannon Sneed, and republican Emmanuel Digman are competing for Baltimore City Council President.

Angela Alsobrooks, David Trone, and Larry Hogan are competing for the U.S. Senate seat, which opened after U.S. Senator Ben Cardin announced his retirement.

In addition, three of Maryland's eight congressional seats are up for grabs.

When do the polls open in Maryland?

Maryland polls open at 7 a.m. on May 14.

To vote on election day, you'll need to head to your assigned polling place.

To find your assigned polling location, you can visit the Maryland State Board of Elections website. You can find more information about where to vote here.

If you're a first-time voter, you may be asked to show a valid photo ID before voting.

When do the polls close in Maryland?

Maryland polls close at 8 p.m.

Anyone still in line at 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

If you aren't already registered to vote, you can register at your assigned polling location.

If you chose to receive your ballot by mail, you can drop your completed ballot off at a ballot drop box location, take it to your polling place, or mail your ballot to your local board of elections.

You can find the address of your local board of elections by county here.

Ballot drop boxes will be open until 8 p.m. May 14.

For general information on voting in Maryland, you can visit our election guide.