While Black Friday may be the biggest day for shopping for a number of businesses, the cannabis industry has claimed Wednesday.

Dubbed Green Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving has grown to be one of the most profitable days in the industry -- second only to April 20.

Sales on Green Wednesday have ramped up recently in Maryland, where recreational cannabis use has only been legal since 2023.

Preparing for the rush

WJZ checked in with two dispensaries in the area to see how they're preparing for Green Wednesday.

CULTA's flagship Baltimore location on Key Highway had a steady flow of customers on Tuesday, but the foot traffic never amounted to a long line.

Owen Longchamps, CULTA's retail district manager, said that will be a different story on Wednesday.

When it comes to prep for the big day, Longchamps said they'll have extra staff on hand. However, according to him, it's really a lot of forecasting, particularly with product.

"Stocking up on certain brands that we know people are going to hit heavy on Green Wednesday, [like] your higher end flowers or your higher end concentrates," Longchamps said.

The same is going on at The Apothecarium of Nottingham. Mandy Rosenberg, director of marketing for TerrAscend, described it as an all hands on deck situation.

"The staff is coming in, we're getting prepared," Rosenberger said. "We have multiple deliveries, getting product onto the menu, from high potency THC flower to all sorts of edibles and vapes."

Both Rosenberger and Longchamps say customers are always top of mind when it comes to prepping for Green Wednesday.

"It's about making sure there's something there for everyone, that we're really putting in that work to make everyone's experience extra special," Longchamps said.

By the numbers

Green Wednesday sales are significantly higher than any average day of the week.

BDSA, a company that tracks sales and market trends in the cannabis industry, reports 2025 Green Wednesday sales in Maryland were 87% higher than a typical Wednesday.

That's on track with what it saw in all 40 of the states it tracks, seeing 85% higher sales on Green Wednesday in 2025.

That amounts to more than $106 million in profits for dispensaries.

In the first half of 2026, Maryland collected more than $54 million in cannabis tax revenue. That's more than half of what was collected in 2025.