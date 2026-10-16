Baltimore Running Festival returns for 2026. Here's a look at the route, road closures and more.

The Baltimore Running Festival, the city's annual marathon, returns for its 2026 race this weekend.

The 26th annual running festival includes a full marathon, plus a half marathon, 10k and 5k.

All four races step off this Saturday, bringing lots of road closures around the city.

Here's everything to know to plan ahead.

Baltimore Running Festival 2026 marathon route

The marathon route starts by the Brooks Robinson Statue at the corner of Paca and Camden streets.

From there, it travels north up to Druid Hill Park, home of the Maryland Zoo, and passes by the penguin exhibit.

It continues south down Saint Paul Street before reaching the Federal Hill, Inner Harbor and Fells Point neighborhoods along the waterfront.

Then, it heads back north for a challenging climb up to Lake Montebello.

The final five miles are mostly downhill, before reaching the finish line on Pratt Street between Charles and Light streets near McKeldin Plaza.

You can find the full route map, as well as turn-by-turn directions on the race website here.

Start times for the Baltimore Running Festival

The event kicks off with the 5k, starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The full marathon and the 10k both start at 8 a.m., followed by the half marathon at 9:30 a.m.

Afterwards, there will be a post-race celebration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Inner Harbor on the waterfront.

Awards will be handed out for the 5k and 10k starting at 10 a.m., followed by awards for the half and full marathons at 12 p.m.

Baltimore Running Festival road closures

Organizers say drivers should prepare for extensive road closures leading up to race day and throughout the day Saturday. They recommend taking mass transit and paying attention to overnight parking restrictions.

"During the event, there will be phased traffic modifications along all race routes. Motorists should expect significant delays and traffic holds throughout the day. Baltimore Police and Transportation Enforcement Officers will allow traffic to cross the race routes, if possible when there are gaps between runners," the website warns. "In addition to the Baltimore Running Festival, there will be other large events happening downtown, including several Disney on Ice shows at the CFG Bank Arena."

The following streets will be closed Saturday:

Russell Street from Lee to Paca Streets 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Camden Street from Paca to Howard Streets 6:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden Streets 6:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Russell Street at Hamburg Street 6:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Paca Street from Camden to McCulloh Streets 6:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Key Highway from Light Street to Key Highway Extension 6:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Conway Street from I-395 to Light Street 6:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Northbound Light/Calvert Streets from Key Highway to Lombard Street

Charles Street between Conway and Pratt Streets until 9:30 a.m.

McCulloh Street between Paca Street and Gwynns Falls Pkwy until 10:00 a.m.

Gwynns Falls Pkwy from McCulloh Street to Mansion House Drive until 10:00am

Beechwood Drive, Safari Place, Mansion House Drive, and East Drive within Druid Hill Park until 10:00 a.m.

Russell Street at Hamburg Street until 10:00 a.m.

Wyman Park Drive between East Drive/Druid Hill Park and 29th Street until 11:00 a.m.

Remington Avenue between Wyman Park Drive and Wyman Parkway/Howard Street until 11:00 a.m.

Howard Street between 29thand 28th Streets until 11:00 a.m.

28th Street between Howard and St. Paul Streets until 11:00 a.m.

Calvert Street between Pratt and Baltimore Streets until 1:00 p.m.

Pratt Street between Greene and Eutaw Streets (until the marathon and half-marathon clear the area) until 1:00 p.m.

Pratt Street between Howard and President Streets until 6:00 p.m.

Hamburg Street Bridge between Russell and Leadenhall Streets until 1:00 p.m.

Druid Park Lake Drive between McCulloh Street and Lakeview Avenue until 10:00 a.m.

Druid Park Lake Drive access road between Lakeview Avenue and Mt. Royal Terrace until 10:00 a.m.

Lakeview Avenue between Druid Park Lake Drive and the Druid Park Lake Drive access road until 10:00 a.m.

Mt. Royal Terrace between Druid Park Lake Drive and North Avenue until 10:00 a.m.

North Avenue (eastbound) between Mt. Royal Terrace and Charles Street until 10:00 a.m.

Charles Street between North and Lafayette Avenues until 10:00 a.m.

Lafayette Avenue between Charles Street and Maryland Avenue until 10:00 a.m.

St. Paul Street/Light Street (southbound) between 28th and Lombard Streets until 11:30 a.m.

Key Highway Extension between Key Highway and Haubert Street until 12:00 p.m.

Light Street (southbound) between Lombard Street and Key Highway until 12:00 p.m.

Light Street (northbound) between Henrietta Street and Key Highway until 12:00 p.m.

President Street (southbound) between Pratt and Lancaster Streets until 1:00 p.m.

Lancaster Street between President Street and S. Central Avenue until 1:00 p.m.

S. Central Avenue between Lancaster and Point Streets until 1:00 p.m.

Point Street between S. Central Avenue and S. Caroline Street until 1:00 p.m.

S. Caroline Street between Point and Aliceanna Streets until 1:00 p.m.

Aliceanna Street between S. Caroline and Boston Streets until 1:00 p.m.

Boston Street between Aliceanna Street and Lakewood Avenue until 1:00 p.m.

Lakewood Avenue between Boston and O'Donnell Streets until 1:00 p.m.

O'Donnell Street between Lakewood and Linwood Avenues until 1:00 p.m.

Linwood Avenue between O'Donnell and Madison Streets until 1:00 p.m.

Jones Falls Expressway (I-83) Southbound Exit Ramp to 28th Street until 12:00 p.m.

Jones Falls Expressway (I-83) Southbound Exit Ramp to North Avenue until 12:00 p.m.

Madison Street between Linwood Avenue and Washington Streets until 2:00 p.m.

Washington Street/St. Lo Drive between Madison Street and Harford Road until 2:00 p.m.

Harford Road between St. Lo Drive and Hillen Road until 3:00 p.m.

33rd Street, Whitman Drive, and Curran Drive at Lake Montebello until 3:00 p.m.

33rd Street (westbound) between Hillen Road and Guilford Avenue until 3:00 p.m.

Hillen Road (northbound) between Harford Road and 33rd Street until 3:00 p.m.

Hillen Road between 33rd Street and Kennewick Road until 3:00 p.m.

Baltimore Street between President Street and Patterson Park Avenue until 1:00 p.m.

Fayette Street between President and Calvert Streets until 1:00 p.m.

Patterson Park Avenue between Fayette Street and Eastern Avenue until 1:00 p.m.

Eastern Avenue between Patterson Park and Linwood Avenues until 1:00 p.m.

Guilford Avenue between 33rd and 29th Streets until 4:00 p.m.

29th Street between Guilford and Maryland Avenues until 4:00 p.m.

Maryland Avenue/Cathedral Street/N. Liberty Street/Hopkins Place between 29th and Pratt Streets until 4:00 p.m.

Pratt Street between Howard and Light Streets until 4:00 p.m.

Click here for an interactive map of the rolling closures and restrictions.

Tracking results for the Baltimore Running Festival

Family, friends and fans can track runners using this online tool here.

Once the race is complete, the site will be updated with the results, as well.

Last year's winners finished the race in 2:27:15 for the men's division and 2:53:12 for the women's division.