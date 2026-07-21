Baltimore man faces life sentence for murder over child visitation dispute in 2025

A Baltimore man faces life in prison after he was convicted of murdering a 26-year-old over a child visitation dispute in 2025.

Timothy Shearn was found guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder, among other charges, for shooting and killing 26-year-old Deonaye Johnson in September 2025 in West Baltimore.

Johnson was murdered in the 100 block of N. Arlington Avenue after he had threatened the mother of his child with a gun. Police said Johnson was the father of the woman's other child.

Police said Shearn pointed a gun at the mother of his child, who then called 911.

Officers said the woman was heard yelling at someone to put the gun down. Officers heard the gunshots and went to the home where Johnson was on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to his head.

Police said Johnson had been called to diffuse the child visitation dispute. The woman said she saw Shearn with the gun, and that Johnson had been shot.

A witness told officers that Shearn took off after Johnson was shot.

Detectives found an empty Smith & Wesson gun box during a search of the home, and six 9mm cartridge cases were recovered from the shooting scene, which were found to have been fired with the same unknown firearm.

"Ultimately, if you choose to settle a personal dispute with a gun in our city, you will be held to account. Mr. Shearn made the deliberate decision to take Deonaye Johnson's life, leaving a family to grieve a loss that can never be undone," Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said. "Today's conviction cannot restore what was stolen, but it delivers justice and ensures the man responsible faces the consequences of his actions. I commend ASA Stock, BPD's homicide team, and every member of our team who worked tirelessly to secure this conviction. Their dedication reinforces our commitment to removing violent offenders from our streets, standing with victims and their loved ones, and making Baltimore a safer city for every family."