Baltimore man pleads guilty for illegally possessing a loaded gun in school zone

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man pleaded guilty for illegally possessing a loaded gun in a school zone.

Malachi Carter-Bey, 38, pleaded guilty to federal charges of illegally possessing a loaded firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, specifically Curtis Bay Elementary-Middle School.

According to his guilty plea, in the early morning hours of December 26, 2020, a Baltimore Police officer found what he thought was an abandoned Acura SUV running at the corner of Elmtree Street and Pennington Avenue in the Curtis Bay neighborhood of Baltimore.

The officer approached the car and saw that Carter-Bey and a passenger were asleep in the car.

Using a flashlight, the officer saw a large black revolver entirely exposed on the driver's seat between the driver-side door and Carter-Bey.

Once back-up arrived, Carter-Bey and the passenger were removed from the car and the revolver, a .357-caliber revolver loaded with six rounds of ammunition, was also recovered.

Carter-Bey admitted that he knew that he possessed the firearm within 1,000 feet of the grounds of a school zone, specifically, Curtis Bay Elementary-Middle School.