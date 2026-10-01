Baltimore man pleads guilty to killing 2 men in Anne Arundel County

A 20-year-old Baltimore man pleaded guilty Thursday to two murders in Anne Arundel County.

Deondre Tywon Sharps pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of 34-year-old Keion Damont McKinney and 34-year-old Joshua Ray Holland in June 2024.

Sharps is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2027.

"I am pleased that through the hard work and dedication of the Anne Arundel County police detectives, crime lab and prosecutors, the Defendant has been held accountable in both of these murders," Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said. "My heart goes out to the families of Mr. McKinney and Mr. Holland on the tragic loss of their loved ones."

McKinney murder

McKinney was shot and killed around 7:20 p.m. on June 14, 2024, in the 1600 block of Meade Village Circle in Severn.

Police said surveillance video showed a man shooting McKinney before walking toward a black SUV with the gun still in his hand.

Investigators determined the suspect's vehicle was a black 2004 Lincoln Navigator with distinctive exterior damage.

Investigators later found an Instagram account belonging to "Deandre Sharps." According to investigators, the account's biography indicated the person was involved in murder-for-hire.

Sharps was arrested by Baltimore City Police on July 6, 2024, for allegedly operating a stolen vehicle. Police recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

Ballistics testing indicated the firearm was consistent with the weapon used to kill McKinney, according to investigators.

Investigators determined Sharps expected to receive payment and marijuana in exchange for committing the murder.

Holland murder

Holland was shot and killed on June 29, 2024, along Governor Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park.

Police said Holland was shot multiple times and ejected from a vehicle.

The victim's vehicle was towed to the Evidence Control Unit's processing bay at Anne Arundel County Police headquarters in Millersville.

During their examination, technicians recovered fingerprints from the exterior window of the driver's door. The prints were submitted for database comparison.

On July 11, 2024, investigators were notified that the prints matched Sharps, according to police.

Detectives also obtained surveillance video from several locations, including the Brooklyn Park Shopping Center, Anne Arundel County Fire Station 31, a local veterinary center and county CCTV cameras.

Investigators said the footage helped establish a timeline of the movements of Holland and Sharps in the hours leading up to the murder.

Sharps is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 25, 2027.