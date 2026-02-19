Baltimore man gets life sentence for murder 48 hours after prison release

A Baltimore man was handed a life sentence for murdering his childhood friend less than 48 hours after he was released from prison.

Matthew Crawley was convicted of first-degree murder for the deadly shooting of Taijah Addison in the 700 block of Yale Avenue.

Crawley had been released from prison 48 hours earlier after serving a 10-year sentence for assault and gun charges. He was also convicted of assaulting a correctional officer while in prison.

"Nothing can undo the devastating loss suffered by Mr. Addison's loved ones," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "Our hearts remain with them as they continue to grieve a life taken far too soon."

Bates added, "Today's sentence of Life in prison plus 35 years reflects the severity and depravity of this crime and ensures that the individual responsible will never again be able to harm our community."

The police investigation

On March 6, 2025, Addison, 28, was found dead in the driver's seat of a blue Honda Odyssey van with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Investigators said video showed someone leaving a home and walking up the street, before the van parks in front of the home.

The man seen leaving the home was shown in the video getting out of the passenger side of the van, walking around to the driver's side, and then shooting into the driver's side window numerous times.

Police said the shooter picked up the casings and went back into the home.

Officers then searched the area for the shooter, and located him near a dumpster in the 500 block of Yale Avenue.

"The facts of this case reveal a deliberate and senseless act of violence committed just 48 hours after the Defendant was released from prison, a heinous act that ended the life of someone he knew and trusted," Bates said. "The Defendant's actions demonstrate that he wishes to spend the rest of his life in jail, and our office has given him what he asked for."