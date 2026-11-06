Baltimore man indicted for allegedly offering bribe to customs officer to release kratom shipment

A Baltimore man has been indicted on bribery charges for allegedly offering money to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer in exchange for releasing a shipment of the substance kratom.

Zen Aljufri, 61, was charged with two counts of bribing a federal official, said a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland.

The charges stem from an alleged attempt by Aljufri to offer a bribe to a CBP officer to ensure that a shipment of "mitragyna speciosa" could be released from a hold that was placed on it at a port of entry. The investigation involved CBP's Baltimore Field Office.

Mitragyna speciosa is a substance also known as kratom, a product sold in some places as a nutritional supplement or medical aid. Products prepared from kratom leaves are available in the U.S. online and in some brick-and-mortar stores.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expressed concerns about kratom, which it says is derived from a tropical tree (Mitragyna speciosa) that is native to Southeast Asia.

"Consistent with FDA's practice with unapproved substances, until the agency scientists can evaluate the safety and effectiveness of kratom (or its components) in the treatment of any medical conditions, FDA will continue to warn the public against the use of kratom for medical treatment," according to the FDA.

CBP said the shipment involving Aljufri was placed on hold because it has been included in the FDA's "Red List" of substances that are subject to detainment at ports of entry.

"According to the indictment, Aljufri corruptly offered to pay a CBP officer to release goods from a hold at a port of entry. Aljufri did so with the intent to influence the public official to aid in defrauding the United States, a violation of his official duty," the CBP statement said.

If convicted, Aljufri faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for each count of bribing a federal official, CBP said.