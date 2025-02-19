Baltimore man pleads guilty to stealing more than $82,000 in reimbursement fraud scheme

A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing more than $82,000 from Maryland's Child and Adult Care Food Program.

According to the attorney general, Rashad Harrison, 34, submitted fraudulent claims on behalf of his company Bridge Links, a Baltimore-based non-profit that partnered with a West Baltimore youth program to provide snacks and dinner to students attending an after-school program.

Harrison sought reimbursement for dates when the youth program was not operating, including weekends and holidays, and three months when the after-school program was remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of $82,116.27, in fraudulent reimbursements, was issued to Harrison from the state of Maryland.

The reimbursement funds were used for Harrison's expenses, including $6,789.50 at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, the AG said.

Harrison pleaded guilty to a felony theft scheme of $25,000-$100,000 and was sentenced to five years incarceration, all suspended in favor of five years supervised probation.

"Stealing from Maryland's Child and Adult Care Food Program is an attack on our most vulnerable communities," Attorney General Brown said. "We will relentlessly pursue those who exploit programs meant to help those in need."

Childcare center owner steals more than $2.5 million in state benefits, AG alleges

In a similar case, a Maryland childcare center owner was charged for allegedly stealing more than $2.5 million in state benefits.

Jonathan Smalls, who owned and operated three childcare centers, allegedly used fake identities to receive state payments after the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) revoked his childcare certificate of registration and refused to license any of his facilities.

Smalls also inflated attendance records at his facilities to claim larger state payments, the attorney general alleges.

The trial for the case will take place in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, with a status conference set for March 28, 2025.