Baltimore man convicted of murder in Dundalk road-rage shooting

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man was convicted Thursday for the murder of a woman during a road rage incident in 2019, the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office said.

Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, is convicted by a jury of First Degree Premeditated Murder and the Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence in the shooting of Melissa West in Dundalk.

Police responded to a shooting on Sept.19, 2019, to 509 Fairview Avenue, where they found West lying in front of her home shot in the chest and back. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe there was a dispute between West and Charles, who were both driving, on Avondale Road shortly before the shooting. Charles allegedly pursued West home and shot her after an argument.

Charles allegedly told a witness that he spit on West's face after he shot her. Police found saliva on West's face that matched Charles' DNA, officials said. Charles' vehicle was also seen in the area at the time of the shooting on surveillance video.

Charles was arrested and charged in December 2019. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5, 2023. He faces the possibility of a sentence of Life without the possibility of parole, officials said.