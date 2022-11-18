Baltimore man charged with murder in shooting of 60-year-old man

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man has been charged in connection with the fatal 2020 shooting of a 60-year-old man, police said Friday.

Terrence Carter, 34, is charged with first-degree murder.

Police say on May 22, 2020, officers responded to the 4200 block of Norfolk Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 60-year-old Steven Lamont Clark Sr. suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that a man in a blue truck shot the victim and fled the location.

Investigators believe Carter shot Clark after an argument. He was arrested Wednesday at a hotel in Owings Mills.