Baltimore man charged with murder in downtown shooting

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in downtown last month, police said. 

Donte Simms, 44, is charged with first-degree murder. 

Officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. on August 15 to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 35-year-old man shot multiple times, police said. 

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died. He was identified as Eric Plater.  

Homicide detectives developed Simms as the suspect after interviewing potential witnesses and reviewing surveillance video. 

Police said Simms was arrested Tuesday at the 300 block of N. Paca street, just blocks away from the scene of the crime. 

First published on September 1, 2022 / 3:23 PM

