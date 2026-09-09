Baltimore man charged in connection with September homicide

Baltimore police announced Wednesday that a suspect has been charged in a homicide that occurred on September 2.

Justin James, 29, of Baltimore, was taken into custody for allegedly killing 31 year-old Stephon Carroll.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, assault, and handgun charges.

Detectives responded to the 4200 block of Goodnow Road for a shooting just before 2:30 p.m., according to a release from the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

Once on the scene, police found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. The man, later identified as Carroll, was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Police is asking anyone with information about the case to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, may call Metro Crime Stoppers, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.