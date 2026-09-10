Baltimore man sentenced to 65 years on child exploitation charges

A federal judge sentenced a Baltimore man to 65 years in prison Thursday on child sex crime charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland announced.

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced 38-year-old Jose Adan Lopez-Guevara to 65 years in federal prison, followed by 30 years of supervised release.

Lopez-Guevara was convicted in April 2026 of 14 counts of sexually exploiting a child and one count of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Lopez-Guevara is from Honduras and is an undocumented immigrant who had lived in Baltimore and Laurel, Maryland, a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Court documents and evidence presented at trial indicate that between 2015 and 2024, Lopez-Guevara sexually abused three minors, ranging from 2 to 11 years old at the time of the abuse, the release said.

He had also produced images and videos of himself and the victims engaged in sexually explicit conduct, many of which were found on the dark web.

In December 2024, agents working for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Portland, Maine, observed previously unseen child sexual abuse videos on the internet, the release said. After identifying a minor victim in the videos, and determining the minor lived in Maryland, investigators referred the matter to HSI Maryland.

The investigation of the case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to fight the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The multi-agency project seeks to combine federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

More information on Project Safe Childhood can be found at justice.gov/psc.