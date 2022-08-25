Baltimore man, 23, charged with attempted murder in shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old man has been charged in a shooting in West Baltimore earlier this month, police said.

Darius Peay, of Baltimore, is charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder and several gun-related charges.

Investigators believe Peay shot a 37-year-old man after an argument on August 8 at the corner of Laurens at Pennsylvania Avenue.

A handgun was arrested from the suspect when he was arrested Sunday, police said. Peay is being held at Central Booking.