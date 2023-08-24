Watch CBS News
Baltimore Main Streets Program gets additional $200k to help revitalize communities

BALTIMORE - Small business owners in Baltimore will be getting some assistance, thanks in part to the Baltimore Main Streets Program.

The initiative uplifts local businesses by providing them with developmental resources, and it spotlights neighborhoods throughout the city.

Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore officials announced that an additional $200,000 will be allocated to the program, bringing the total funding to more than $400,000 for the program.

Scott said local businesses are what makes Baltimore unique.

There are currently eight Main Streets programs spread across Baltimore/

For a full list of spots, you can visit this website.

