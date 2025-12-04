Baltimore leaders tout Roca's life-saving success in the community

Baltimore leaders are praising the impact that has helped hundreds of young people escape the path of violence.

Roca is an organization that, for the past seven years, has worked with young men at risk of becoming involved in some form of violence.

The program provides education, job training, and other skills to make lasting behavioral changes in 16 to 24-year-olds who have experienced trauma and become victims of urban violence.

Roca officials say it has served nearly 750 of the city's highest-risk young men since the program expanded to Baltimore in 2018. Well over half of those in the program for two or more years have had no new arrests.

An event was held on Thursday, recognizing staff members, program participants, and local partners.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott participated in a panel discussion with Justin Fowlkes and Sheldon Smith-Gray, both of whom were participants in Roca, and have since joined the full-time staff to support other young men. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley also attended.

Mayor Scott says the drop in city crime is because of these partnerships.

"Roca is a crucial partner in our Group Violence Reduction Strategy, and a key reason why we've been able to make such historic progress to reduce violence in our city," Mayor Scott said. "Their work with BPD and MONSE to support young men at the absolute highest risk of being shot or shooting someone else is life-changing. I am proud to stand with them as they mark 7 years of service to Baltimore."

This year alone, Roca has served more than 350 young men.

Building on Roca's success

Roca was brought to Baltimore in 2018, giving young men a chance to free themselves from danger.

Baltimore leaders say that 87% of young men enrolled in Roca Baltimore for 24 months have no new incarcerations, while those who stay in the program for three years are 19% less likely to return to a life of crime than other similarly aged men in Maryland.

Officials claim the success is due to Roca's intervention model, which "leverages a non-clinical, skills-based version of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and workforce readiness training to teach young people the skills they need to create long-term stability."

"Seven years ago, we came to Baltimore with a deep belief that these young men, the ones others had given up on, deserve a chance at a different life," said Molly Baldwin, Founder and CEO of Roca. "Today's results and data reflect the extraordinary dedication of our staff, the trust of funders who invest in this vision, and the partnership of organizations and leaders who refuse to accept violence as inevitable. I am grateful to everyone who has contributed to our impact, and Roca will continue to work relentlessly in the service of Baltimore's most at-risk young people for years to come."

First-hand testimony

Last August, WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reported on Marquis Milliner, who said that his life would never be the same after he was a victim of Baltimore gun violence.

He spent about a month and a half in a coma, and lost his legs.

Then, he turned to Roca

He credits the lifelong friends he has made through Roca, the intensive anti-violence program he joined seven years ago after being incarcerated.

Damien Andrews is another Baltimore resident who joined Roca to escape the violence.

"Half of the youth population doesn't want to carry guns. But certain stuff—depending on where you are or who you hang with—you are who you be around," Andrews said. "I was lost for a while. I started with this program, and I started gaining relationships."