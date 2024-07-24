Baltimore leaders tout lower violent crime rate despite recent string of shootings, murders

BALTIMORE - Despite a string of violent crimes recently in Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Richard Worley continue to tout progress in violent crime stats.

Three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening on McCulloh Street in West Baltimore.

Jasper Davis, a 14-year-old, died after he was shot near the Mondawmin Metro Station on Sunday. Police are searching for a 15-year-old who is believed to be a suspect.

Officers are also looking for 37-year-old Dominic Pressley, who walked into a home on Saturday on Loyola Northway and opened fire, killing a person and injuring two others.

Omar Passmore, 28, was arrested in Baltimore County on Sunday, two days after 12-year-old Breaunna Cormley was murdered inside an East Baltimore home.

"There is no excuse — zero excuse — that can be justified for a grown man to murder a 12-year-old child," Scott said. "There is no excuse for a grown man who simply just shoots three people, killing one, after a basic dispute."

At Scott's weekly media briefing, he shared that violent crime is down 8% overall and homicides are down 29% compared to this time in 2023. Non- fatal shootings have dropped nearly 39% this year.

Baltimore City leaders praised the public for their help in identifying Passmore and obtaining arrest warrants on others.

"Without your help, we would not have been able to close these cases," Worley said.

"We also want the community to stand up and let us know, even if the suspect is your son, is your brother, is your father, let us know so we can bring some sort of closure to those families," Scott said.

A weapon was recovered when police arrested Passmore.

Anyone with information on the shootings, call Baltimore Police.