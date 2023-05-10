Baltimore leaders say 'there's no challenge we cannot face' as COVID-19 health emergency ends

BALTIMORE - The COVID-19 National Public Health Emergency comes to an end on Thursday, May 11.

The global pandemic took the lives of hundreds of thousands of people across the world.

Here in Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott credits the local and state fight to combat COVID-19.

"As a lifelong Baltimore resident, I've never been prouder of my home than in the last three years," Mayor Scott said. "The global pandemic has been marked by death, doubt, and disease. But in Baltimore, we've overcome the worst of COVID-19 through the courage of our residents and the strength of our institutions. That is the power of the community we've built. When we face a challenge, we fight it together. And when we fight together, there's no challenge we cannot face."

Mayor Scott added that while ending the global pandemic, it is still the third leading cause of death, and a disease that people should not take likely.

"To keep Baltimore safe, we must continue to make smart health decisions, which includes listening to medical guidelines and staying up to date on COVID-19 boosters. It's been a long three years for Baltimore, but a resilient three years. Together, let us prove how strong we remain."

Over the three years, medical experts have used science and medicine to come up with vaccines.

"However, COVID-19 has not entirely gone away. And the best way to honor those we lost is to continue making smart and healthy decisions to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and the most vulnerable among us," said Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, Interim Baltimore City Deputy Mayor and former Baltimore City Health Commissioner: "That means that if you experience COVID-19 symptoms, you should test yourself immediately. If you do have COVID-19, you should isolate according to medical guidelines. And most importantly, if you are not vaccinated or up to date on your vaccinations, please take advantage of Baltimore's free COVID-19 vaccine services."