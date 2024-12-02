MDE to hold public hearing on proposed changes Key Bridge reconstruction process

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of the Environment is set to hold a public hearing about proposed amendments to its plans for the reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The Key Bridge collapsed in March after it was struct by a cargo ship. Eight construction workers fell into the Patapsco River below the bridge in the incident. Six of them died.

A public information hearing is being held to assist in determining a decision on an application for a Wetlands License regarding proposed work associated with the construction of temporary piles and a temporary trestle for the Key Bridge rebuild project. https://t.co/vC6rlBoZDY pic.twitter.com/YLq6Y3d8c5 — MD Environment (@MDEnvironment) November 27, 2024

The proposed amendments include the construction of additional temporary piles and a temporary trestle extending from the northeast and southwest shorelines along the proposed bridge alignment, terminating approximately 200 feet from the federal navigation channel.

Funding for the new bridge

The purpose of the project is to provide the construction access necessary for the replacement of the Key Bridge.

In November, President Joe Biden included funds to rebuild the Key Bridge in a $100 billion disaster funding request to congress. The bridge rebuild is expected to cost around $1.2 billion dollars.

The funding request included the full cost needed to rebuild the bridge, along with funding for other disasters.

In August, the MDTA approved a $73 million contract for Kiewit Infrastructure Company to design and construct the new Key Bridge.

After the bridge collapsed in March, Biden said he vowed that he would push the federal government to pay for the reconstruction costs.

President Joe Biden, supported by members of Maryland's Congressional Delegation told congress that the disaster supplement needed to be passed quickly because disaster assistance programs are running out of funding.

Plans for the new bridge

Renderings from the Maryland Transportation Authority showed build plans for a new bridge that would stand 45-feet taller than the demolished Key Bridge. The construction is expected to start in 2025 and last until 2028.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge could be taller when it is rebuilt, according to preliminary renderings from the Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA). Maryland Transportation Authority

The MDTA's plans also include adding six dolphins, or concrete masses, that protect it from impacts.

The renderings are not final, and merely plans intended to get feedback from mariners and other parties, according to the MDTA.

Mariners have until December 7 to submit feedback.

Dali Liability Case

The owners of the Dali cargo ship that crashed into the Key Bridge are seeking to deflect their responsibility in the incident.

Attorneys for Singapore-based Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Group argued in court that Maryland officials should have done more to secure the bridge from ship impacts.



Lawyers for the claimants, which include the families of the six construction workers killed in the collapse, and numerous impacted parties accused Grace Ocean and Synergy of failing to properly maintain the Dali, ignoring issues with its electrical system, and ultimately sending an unsafe vessel into the water leading to the tragic event.

The Dali lost power a total of four times before it crashed into the Key Bridge, two of which occurred the day before the collision.