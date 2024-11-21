Baltimore's Key Bridge replacement could be taller than the original, renderings show

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge could be taller when it is rebuilt, according to preliminary renderings from the Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA).

In August, the agency submitted an application to the U.S. Coast Guard which included its initial plans for the rebuild.

It comes almost nine months after the bridge was struck by a container ship, causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River. The collapse sent eight construction workers into the water below. Six of them died.

The plans for a new Key Bridge were made public this week as the effort to rebuild moves forward.

Improving protection around the Key Bridge

In its application, the MTA proposed that the bridge be rebuilt 230.9 feet above the water, as opposed to 185 feet, the height of the original bridge.

MTA also proposes changes to the Key Bridge's pier protection system that would require excavation below the water.

Those changes include adding six dolphins to the reconstructed bridge. Dolphins are the concrete masses, usually located behind and in front of a bridge, to protect it from impacts.

The original Francis Scott Key Bridge had four dolphins.

Feedback from mariners

The application and renderings are only intended to generate feedback from mariners and other parties, according to the MTA.

In the documents, officials ask mariners to provide navigational information like the sizes and types of vessels that they often use on the waterway.

"Mariners are requested to comment on the navigational clearances and need for bridge protective systems, clearance gauges, and navigational lighting on the proposed bridge," MTA officials said.

The application further asks mariners if the proposed specifications will meet the needs of their boats.

Funding the Key Bridge rebuild

In August, the MTA approved a $73 million contract for Kiewit Infrastructure Company to design and construct the new Key Bridge.

The company estimates the rebuild will cost about $1.2 billion. Construction is expected to begin in 2025 and finish in 2028. A more accurate estimate will be made halfway through phase one of the project, officials said.

It is still unclear who will fund the rebuild, as President Joe Biden and Maryland lawmakers continue to push for Congress to approve funding for the project.

"I'm confident that we will have this bridge up in 2028, but in order to do that we've got to get working now," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. "I believe in doing things on time and on budget, and that means let's start the process now."

In a letter to Congress Monday, President Biden requested $100 billion in disaster funds from Congress to be used in several states impacted by natural disasters, including Maryland.