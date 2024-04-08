Governor Moore set to discuss Key Bridge rebuild funding with lawmakers this week

BALTIMORE -- This week, Governor Wes Moore is expected to travel south to meet with lawmakers in our nation's capital, where he plans to discuss how to fund the bridge's rebuilding.

While Moore aims to fully reopen the port by the end of May, the cost to taxpayers is still up in the air. 90 percent of the effort to rebuild the bridge will come from federal dollars.

But, President Joe Biden announced during his visit to Baltimore that the parties responsible for the crash would also pay for repairs.

However, the Dali's shipowner and manager filed a liability limit of 44 million dollars. This is a move Moore says they were expecting.

"We were prepared for that to happen, there's going to be an independent investigation that will take place. And if they are deemed liable and responsible for what happened, then they need to be responsible for helping with that cleanup," Moore said.

NTSB will determine if the shipowner will be held liable for the crash. But it will take some time.

They will put together a detailed report on their investigation, which can take up to two years.